Carlisle United v Leyton Orient called off due to frozen pitch at Brunton Park

Carlisle United have now had two fixtures called off in the past two weeks due to weather after their fixture at Newport was postponed due to rain at Rodney Parade on 26 January
Carlisle United's League Two fixture against Leyton Orient on Tuesday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at Brunton Park.

The game had already been moved forward to kick off at 12:30 GMT due to the cold weather conditions in the region.

Following an early pitch inspection, however, the match was called off with a new date to be confirmed.

In the National League, three fixtures due to take place on Tuesday have been called off due to the weather.

Barnet v FC Halifax Town, Sutton United v Woking and Weymouth v Boreham Wood were all called off after an inspection of conditions at the three grounds, with Dover v Maidenhead also postponed on Monday after heavy snow in Kent.

Yellow weather warnings are in place as cold weather and heavy snow plagues much of the UK.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 9th February 2021

  • CarlisleCarlisle UnitedPLeyton OrientLeyton OrientP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • SalfordSalford City17:30CambridgeCambridge United
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town18:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • BarrowBarrow19:00ExeterExeter City
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers19:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • NewportNewport County19:00SouthendSouthend United
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:00BradfordBradford City
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers19:00StevenageStevenage
  • WalsallWalsall19:00MansfieldMansfield Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge27146743241948
2Forest Green26129533231045
3Tranmere2613583531444
4Newport2512763627943
5Exeter26119648331542
6Carlisle23133734221242
7Morecambe2612683536-142
8Cheltenham25118634231141
9Salford25108732211138
10Leyton Orient27115113429538
11Crawley259883634235
12Walsall2581163233-135
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Harrogate2696113133-233
15Mansfield2471163230232
16Port Vale2895144043-332
17Colchester2671182834-632
18Scunthorpe26102142834-632
19Bradford2587102730-331
20Bolton2587103037-731
21Stevenage26511102129-826
22Barrow2558123136-523
23Grimsby2756162046-2621
24Southend2655161744-2720
View full League Two table

