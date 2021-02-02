League Two
SalfordSalford City19:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Salford City v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge26136741241745
2Carlisle23134633201343
3Forest Green26111053122943
4Cheltenham25118634231141
5Tranmere2512583230241
6Morecambe2512583334-141
7Newport2411763527840
8Salford25108732211138
9Exeter2499644311336
10Leyton Orient25113113429536
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley239773531434
13Oldham26104124146-534
14Mansfield2471163230232
15Port Vale2795133940-132
16Scunthorpe26102142834-632
17Bradford248792527-231
18Colchester2571082834-631
19Bolton2587103037-731
20Harrogate2586112832-430
21Stevenage2451091926-725
22Barrow2458113134-323
23Grimsby2656152045-2521
24Southend2655161744-2720
View full League Two table

Top Stories