League One
SwindonSwindon Town1WiganWigan Athletic0

Swindon Town v Wigan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Travers
  • 16Odimayo
  • 17Masterson
  • 4Conroy
  • 26Thompson
  • 18Payne
  • 19Lyden
  • 23Palmer
  • 45Hope
  • 9Smith
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 10Twine
  • 14Iandolo
  • 21Curran
  • 24Hunt
  • 27Omotoye
  • 29Matthews
  • 42Grant

Wigan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Jones
  • 2Darikwa
  • 14Wootton
  • 4Tilt
  • 3Pearce
  • 12Ojo
  • 23Merrie
  • 7Clough
  • 10Keane
  • 15Gardner
  • 9Lang

Substitutes

  • 5Johnston
  • 6Whelan
  • 24Perry
  • 25Evans
  • 30Aasgaard
  • 34Robinson
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Swindon Town 1, Wigan Athletic 0. Brett Pitman (Swindon Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Wigan Athletic. Curtis Tilt tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Scott Wootton.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Dion Conroy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Chris Merrie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Palmer (Swindon Town).

  9. Post update

    Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Swindon Town. Akinwale Odimayo tries a through ball, but Brett Pitman is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Mark Travers (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Hallam Hope.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Jones.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Swindon Town. Matthew Palmer tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Akinwale Odimayo.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull25153741221948
2Lincoln City24153635201548
3Doncaster22143538211745
4Peterborough24134736231343
5Portsmouth23125637201741
6Sunderland241010432191340
7Charlton2511773832640
8Oxford Utd2311483730737
9Accrington2111462923637
10Crewe2610793533237
11Ipswich2311392725236
12Gillingham25104113232034
13Plymouth259793541-634
14Fleetwood2587102923631
15Blackpool229492624231
16MK Dons2587103130131
17Shrewsbury226972326-327
18Rochdale2568114048-826
19Swindon2673163250-1824
20Bristol Rovers2365122335-1223
21Northampton2365122038-1823
22Wimbledon2557132645-1922
23Wigan2456132444-2021
24Burton2437142951-2216
View full League One table

