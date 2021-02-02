Swindon Town v Wigan Athletic

Goal! Swindon Town 1, Wigan Athletic 0. Brett Pitman (Swindon Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Travers
- 16Odimayo
- 17Masterson
- 4Conroy
- 26Thompson
- 18Payne
- 19Lyden
- 23Palmer
- 45Hope
- 9Smith
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 10Twine
- 14Iandolo
- 21Curran
- 24Hunt
- 27Omotoye
- 29Matthews
- 42Grant
Wigan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Jones
- 2Darikwa
- 14Wootton
- 4Tilt
- 3Pearce
- 12Ojo
- 23Merrie
- 7Clough
- 10Keane
- 15Gardner
- 9Lang
Substitutes
- 5Johnston
- 6Whelan
- 24Perry
- 25Evans
- 30Aasgaard
- 34Robinson
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Offside, Wigan Athletic. Curtis Tilt tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Scott Wootton.
Foul by Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).
Dion Conroy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Merrie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Lyden (Swindon Town).
Foul by Matthew Palmer (Swindon Town).
Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Swindon Town. Akinwale Odimayo tries a through ball, but Brett Pitman is caught offside.
Foul by Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic).
Mark Travers (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Hallam Hope.
Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Jones.
Offside, Swindon Town. Matthew Palmer tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Akinwale Odimayo.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
