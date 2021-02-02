Rotherham United v Derby County

RotherhamRotherham United19:00DerbyDerby County
Match report will appear here
Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|26
|16
|6
|4
|35
|21
|14
|54
|2
|Swansea
|26
|14
|8
|4
|33
|15
|18
|50
|3
|Brentford
|25
|13
|9
|3
|45
|24
|21
|48
|4
|Reading
|26
|14
|5
|7
|40
|29
|11
|47
|5
|Watford
|27
|13
|8
|6
|31
|20
|11
|47
|6
|Bournemouth
|26
|11
|9
|6
|39
|24
|15
|42
|7
|Middlesbrough
|27
|11
|7
|9
|30
|24
|6
|40
|8
|Blackburn
|26
|11
|6
|9
|41
|28
|13
|39
|9
|Bristol City
|26
|12
|3
|11
|27
|28
|-1
|39
|10
|Stoke
|27
|9
|11
|7
|32
|29
|3
|38
|11
|Preston
|27
|11
|3
|13
|31
|34
|-3
|36
|12
|Barnsley
|27
|10
|6
|11
|29
|34
|-5
|36
|13
|Luton
|26
|9
|6
|11
|21
|28
|-7
|33
|14
|Huddersfield
|27
|9
|5
|13
|30
|38
|-8
|32
|15
|Cardiff
|26
|8
|7
|11
|33
|31
|2
|31
|16
|Millwall
|26
|6
|13
|7
|22
|25
|-3
|31
|17
|QPR
|26
|7
|9
|10
|25
|32
|-7
|30
|18
|Coventry
|26
|7
|9
|10
|25
|35
|-10
|30
|19
|Derby
|26
|7
|7
|12
|17
|25
|-8
|28
|20
|Birmingham
|26
|6
|9
|11
|19
|31
|-12
|27
|21
|Nottm Forest
|26
|6
|8
|12
|20
|29
|-9
|26
|22
|Rotherham
|24
|6
|5
|13
|27
|35
|-8
|23
|23
|Sheff Wed
|25
|7
|7
|11
|16
|25
|-9
|22
|24
|Wycombe
|24
|3
|6
|15
|18
|42
|-24
|15