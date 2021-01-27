National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Venue: York Road, England

Maidenhead United v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 24Massey
  • 3Wells
  • 8Comley
  • 16Sheckleford
  • 5Parry
  • 11Sparkes
  • 14Ince
  • 19Upward
  • 25Barratt
  • 10Orsi-Dadomo

Substitutes

  • 2Wiltshire
  • 7Coley
  • 15Ofori-Twumasi
  • 22Kelly
  • 28Smile

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 27Bradley
  • 7Worthington
  • 22Lee
  • 3Dickinson
  • 10Smith
  • 24Neufville
  • 18Skendi
  • 19Quigley
  • 33Reid

Substitutes

  • 4Collins
  • 9Murphy
  • 21Knowles
  • 34Dagnall
Referee:
Scott Tallis

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay19124338172140
2Sutton United1694328161231
3Hartlepool189362620630
4Altrincham208662422230
5Stockport168442517828
6Halifax197663022827
7Solihull Moors148152013725
8Notts County157351913624
9Boreham Wood166641812624
10Wrexham177372119224
11Maidenhead United157352121024
12Aldershot187382627-124
13Chesterfield177282821723
14Bromley166552621523
15Eastleigh166552419523
16Woking186572220223
17Dag & Red176381421-721
18Wealdstone186392639-1321
19King's Lynn165382134-1318
20Yeovil154562024-417
21Weymouth1843112031-1115
22Dover1431101132-2110
23Barnet1623111340-279
