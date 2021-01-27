Maidenhead United v Yeovil Town

Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United19:45YeovilYeovil Town
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 24Massey
- 3Wells
- 8Comley
- 16Sheckleford
- 5Parry
- 11Sparkes
- 14Ince
- 19Upward
- 25Barratt
- 10Orsi-Dadomo
Substitutes
- 2Wiltshire
- 7Coley
- 15Ofori-Twumasi
- 22Kelly
- 28Smile
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 27Bradley
- 7Worthington
- 22Lee
- 3Dickinson
- 10Smith
- 24Neufville
- 18Skendi
- 19Quigley
- 33Reid
Substitutes
- 4Collins
- 9Murphy
- 21Knowles
- 34Dagnall
- Referee:
- Scott Tallis
Match report to follow.