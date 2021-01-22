Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Nya Kirby has made one competitive appearance for Crystal Palace

Tranmere Rovers have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Nya Kirby on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who was a member of the England squad that won the Under-17 World Cup in 2017, made his debut for Palace in the EFL Cup this season.

He had a loan spell with Blackpool in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

"I see this as a great opportunity. I want to play games and help the club move up the league," Kirby told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.