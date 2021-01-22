Chris Hussey: Cheltenham's ex-Sheff Utd defender signs deal until 2023
Cheltenham Town defender Chris Hussey has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.
The 32-year-old former AFC Wimbledon, Coventry City, Burton Albion, Bury, Sheffield United and Swindon Town wing-back is now tied to the Robins until the end of the 2022-23 season.
"He has been top drawer since I came into the club," said Cheltenham manager Michael Duff.
"There is no question mark over his fitness. He is a fit lad for his age."
Duff's Robins are sixth in League Two, three points off an automatic promotion place, and this Saturday have an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Manchester City.