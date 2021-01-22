Last updated on .From the section Cheltenham

Chris Hussey (right) has played exactly 100 league, FA Cup and League Cup games since signing from Sheffield United in 2018

Cheltenham Town defender Chris Hussey has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 32-year-old former AFC Wimbledon, Coventry City, Burton Albion, Bury, Sheffield United and Swindon Town wing-back is now tied to the Robins until the end of the 2022-23 season.

"He has been top drawer since I came into the club," said Cheltenham manager Michael Duff.

"There is no question mark over his fitness. He is a fit lad for his age."

Duff's Robins are sixth in League Two, three points off an automatic promotion place, and this Saturday have an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Manchester City.