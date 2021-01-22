Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Jokull Andresson made his English Football League debut on loan at Exeter City earlier this season

Morecambe have signed Reading's Iceland youth international goalkeeper Jokull Andresson on an emergency loan.

The 19-year-old's seven-day deal comes after injury to first-choice Mark Halstead and Jake Turner returned to Newcastle after his loan spell.

Andresson had a similar week-to-week spell at Exeter City in October, playing nine times for the Grecians - including the 2-2 with Morecambe.

He has yet to make his first-team debut for Reading.

