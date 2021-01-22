Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea appointed Lampard as manager in July 2019

Frank Lampard says he ignores any speculation about his future as Chelsea manager and the rumours about those linked with replacing him.

Lampard's side's 2-0 loss at Leicester City was the fifth defeat in their last eight Premier League matches.

The Blues sit eighth in the table and the likes of former Paris St-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel and ex-Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri have been linked with the 42-year-old's job.

"I don't listen to it," said Lampard.

"It's only everywhere if you want to scroll through social media or something, but I don't do that.

"I'm not stupid, I know the pressures that come with managing a top football club, but I just do my job, it doesn't matter to me.

"The pressure is fine, you're obviously happier when you're winning games. I was obviously happier in October and November than now. I just have to get on with the job."

Lampard would not make clear whether he has held specific meetings with the Chelsea board over his side's results, although after the defeat at Leicester he admitted he was "worried" about their form.

He has guided his side to the knockout stages of the Champions League but since beating Leeds on 5 December - at which point Chelsea were nine league games undefeated - they have beaten only West Ham and Fulham in eight fixtures since.

Their defending in away fixtures has drawn scrutiny and Lampard's ratio of clean sheets away from Stamford Bridge is 17% - the lowest of any Chelsea manager to have overseen 10 or more away games in the Premier League.

Only Newcastle - on 52 - have conceded more away goals than Chelsea's 50 since the start of last season.

During his news conference before Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Luton, Lampard was asked if he risked damaging the reputation he built as a player at Stamford Bridge should he not succeed as a manager.

"My career here as a player was fantastic and it's set in stone," he added.

"When I say fantastic I'm not giving it the 'big I am', I'm talking about the success I was proud to be a part of at the club.

"And the link I have here with the fans and the support I get from them is amazing.

"I knew when I came into this job as a manager that can change, the tone of it - there are things that you can't control going forward.

"You do your best and I'll continue to do that all the time while managing the club, but it doesn't change how I feel, wherever I work - the kind of person I am, I will give my all."