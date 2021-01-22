Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Bobby Thomas has made just one senior appearance for Burnley so far

Barrow have signed young defender Bobby Thomas from Premier League side Burnley on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Clarets' academy in 2017, having previously been with Everton and Crewe Alexandra.

He made his first senior appearance for the club in their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Millwall in September.

The Bluebirds are currently 20th in League Two and are two points above the drop zone after 23 games played.

