Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end with defeat against Burnley on Thursday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says "somebody else is making the decisions" when it comes to transfer deals.

The Premier League champions have not signed anyone in the January transfer window despite several injuries.

Defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long-term absentees, while forward Diogo Jota was ruled out for "at least six weeks" in mid-December.

"I cannot decide if we do something in the transfer market or not," said Klopp.

Following Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Burnley in the Premier League at Anfield on Thursday night, the German manager said "these decisions are not my decisions".

When asked on Friday to clarify what he meant, before Liverpool's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Manchester United on Sunday, Klopp added: "Of course somebody else is making the decisions. It was always like this.

"We discuss the situation pretty much on a daily basis, could we improve something or not and we make recommendations but I cannot spend the money. I never did.

"I don't want to confuse anybody. I just said what I said."

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United at 17:00 GMT on Sunday, before a trip to take on Tottenham in the Premier League on Thursday, 28 January.

The transfer window closes on Monday, 1 February for Premier League and English Football League clubs.