Everton v Sheffield Wednesday

|FA Cup fourth round
|Dates: 22-25 January Coverage: Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00 GMT) live on BBC One on Sunday 24 January; plus five more games across the BBC.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin will return for Everton's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday at Goodison Park on Sunday (20:00 GMT).
The England forward has missed the Blues last two matches with a hamstring injury.
Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday could hand a debut to winger Andre Green who recently joined the club after leaving Aston Villa.
On-loan forwards Jack Marriott and Izzy Brown are also available for the Owls.
The importance of the FA Cup
While Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Allan, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne and Alex Iwobi all remain sidelined for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, Calvert-Lewin's inclusion comes as a timely boost for manager Carlo Ancelotti.
The Italian has guided Everton to sixth in the Premier League and they have the advantage of games in hand on the clubs around them in the table.
But the FA Cup could represent a chance to end a long wait for silverware, with the club's last major trophy coming in the competition in 1995.
"The FA Cup for us is very important," Ancelotti said.
"I want to put out the best line-up as possible against Sheffield (Wednesday) because we want to move on this competition and I think Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] can start because he trained well."
Sheffield Wednesday have won their last three matches since caretaker boss Neil Thompson took charge following the dismissal of Tony Pulis.
However, the Owls come into the tie having not played since 9 January following consecutive postponements due to positive Covid-19 tests.
"We're chomping at the bit after the break we've had," Thompson said. "This is a diversion from the Championship and we want to continue our momentum.
"Going to Goodison Park is a great challenge for everyone. We will be there to enjoy it and play on the front foot. Nothing better than pitting your wits against the best teams."
Match stats
- This will be the 20th FA Cup match (including replays) between Everton and Sheffield Wednesday, the third most played match in the competition's history. Everton have progressed from the last five ties, most recently a fourth round meeting in 1989-90.
- In all competitions, Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last nine away games against Everton (W5 D3), though this is their first visit since a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2000.
- Everton are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2015-16; the Toffees have progressed from 11 of their last 12 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division.
- Sheffield Wednesday have been eliminated from 16 of their last 17 FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Brighton last season.
- Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson has been involved in five goals in his last five appearances in the FA Cup (3 goals, 2 assists).