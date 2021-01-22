Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kelechi Iheanacho's three goals for Leicester this season came in the Europa League

FA Cup fourth round Dates: 22-25 January Coverage: Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00 GMT) live on BBC One on Sunday 24 January; plus five more games across the BBC.

Ayoze Perez or Kelechi Iheanacho are set to fill in for the injured Jamie Vardy when Leicester visit Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Boss Brendan Rodgers says Vardy, who has 13 goals in all competitions this season, will be out "for a few weeks" to have a minor hernia operation.

The Foxes will also be without defender Wes Morgan and midfielder Dennis Praet.

Championship side Brentford will be without top scorer Ivan Toney, who is suspended.

Leicester boss Rodgers insisted his team would cope without Vardy.

"We always try to rely on the collective, the group has always been able to find results," said Rodgers.

"When you don't have one of the best strikers in the league around, it's disappointing. I've got other great strikers - Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho."

Toney is suspended after being sent off in stoppage time during Brentford's win over Luton Town.

The Bees, who have not lost in the league since 24 October, were playing their first Championship game of 2021 because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

They beat Middlesbrough in the third round to reach this stage of the competition, having also made it to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup this season.

Match stats

Brentford are winless in their last seven meetings with Leicester in all competitions (D1 L6), most recently a 1-0 home loss at this stage of the FA Cup last season.

Leicester have progressed from all four of their FA Cup ties against Brentford, doing so in January 1936, February 1947, February 1949 and January 2020.

Brentford have been eliminated from 12 of their past 13 FA Cup ties against top-flight opponents, with a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in January 2006 the exception in this run.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2014, Leicester have reached the FA Cup fifth round in four of the previous six seasons, failing only in 2015-16 and 2018-19.