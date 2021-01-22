Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Ngolo Kante has been suspended after picking up too many yellow cards

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante could return for their FA Cup fourth-round tie against Championship side Luton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Kante has missed the last two games after suspension and a hamstring injury.

Manager Frank Lampard has come under fire for Chelsea's recent run of bad form.

"You do your best and I'll continue to do that all the time while managing the club - I will give my all," he said.

Chelsea cruised past Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup but lost to an impressive Leicester side in their last run out in the Premier League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to feature in goal - one of a number of changes set to be made by Lampard after a spell of poor Premier League form from his side.

The manager could turn to midfield youngsters Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin after lacklustre performances from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount against Leicester.

Defender Fikayo Tomori is close to completing a loan move to AC Milan but Lampard says it is not done yet.

"There is no confirmation as it stands," said Lampard. "It's not completed so he remains in the same situation."

Luton are 13th in the Championship but may fancy their chances of an upset considering Chelsea's current form.

The best of the stats

This is the first meeting between Chelsea and Luton since April 1994, when the Blues beat the Hatters 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals to reach their first final since 1970.

Luton have been eliminated from seven of their past eight FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents, beating Norwich as a non-league side in January 2013.

Chelsea have progressed from 51 of their past 53 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, losing against Barnsley in March 2008 and Bradford in January 2015.

Since losing to Chelsea in the 1993-94 semi-final, Luton have reached the FA Cup fifth round in just one of the subsequent 26 campaigns, doing so as a non-league side in 2012-13.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been involved in 25 goals in 32 FA Cup appearances in his career (16 goals, 9 assists), including 19 in 20 starts in the competition (12 goals, 7 assists).