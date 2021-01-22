Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will be sidelined for between four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Belgium playmaker, 29, suffered the injury during Wednesday's 4-0 Premier League win against Aston Villa.

His absence will start with Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Cheltenham.

De Bruyne could miss up to 10 matches, including the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Borussia Monchengladbach on 24 February.

More to follow.