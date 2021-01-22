Kevin de Bruyne: Manchester City midfielder out for four to six weeks

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will be sidelined for between four to six weeks with a hamstring injury, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Belgium playmaker, 29, suffered the injury during Wednesday's 4-0 Premier League win against Aston Villa.

His absence will start with Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie at Cheltenham.

De Bruyne could miss up to 10 matches, including the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Borussia Monchengladbach on 24 February.

  • How disappointing, loved watching him play. You never want to see the best players get injured regardless of who you support

  • I wonder which of their six other £50m midfielders will have to fill in

  • Money can't buy you love 😍

  • Grealish injured both Walker and KDB, scrapped with Jesus and shoved Stones to the floor late on, but somehow avoided a yellow card which would see him suspended for the Newcastle game.

  • Need to go shopping again now Pep. x

  • Kdb has been overplayed. Similar could happen with Bruno unless Ole rests him.

    • cornwall-mart replied:
      Utd need to keep Bruno,s diving skills.

  • Well that’s good news for United!

  • Shame, i think any neutrals who are not fans of a team in the title race will want them or Leicester to win it over Liverpool or Manchester Utd

  • The report says he sustained the injury during a 4-0 win against Villa. Did they award Man City an extra two goals after full time?

  • Crikey, they got 2 extra goals by the looks of things as well as his injury!

  • Big loss for city but they have the players to cope in that position

  • Great News... 👏 👏 👏 👏 The £££ Money Men Take a Slap

    • steve murray replied:
      You sad t#at

  • I noticed in the Man City game Grealish has added a new aspect to his diving game. He managed to get two Man City players taken off injured.

    • andrew replied:
      What an idiotic comment

  • It was only 2 nil

  • Best player in EPL, will be a big miss for City. Not a City fan

  • As a neutral, that's a great shame as this season title contest is excellent. Still think Man City have the depth in the squad to do it.

  • Just got to roll with it....A big blow but what can you do.

  • With Aguero out and Debruyne missing too, I predict a more closely fought title fight than many had thought....

  • Man Utd fan here

    What a pity. Such a top quality player, hope he recovers quickly. The league will be poorer without him.

  • Just when you think this season cannot get any crazier, where plenty of people now have Man City as title favourites. Another twist in the tail. Speedy recovery, KDB.

