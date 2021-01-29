Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion19:15TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham forward Harry Kane
Harry Kane faces a few weeks on the sidelines with ankle problems

TEAM NEWS

Brighton have no fresh injury problems for the visit of Tottenham.

Danny Welbeck could return to training next week after a knee injury, while Tariq Lamptey is still a few weeks away from fitness after a thigh problem.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane could be out for at least a fortnight after injuring both ankles in Thursday's defeat by Liverpool.

Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon are doubtful with respective tendon and muscle problems.

Giovani Lo Celso remains out with a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton have been playing pretty well but they still haven't won at home in the league this season and, until that changes, they are not going to pull away from the bottom of the table.

I don't see the Seagulls getting three points here, either. Tottenham have not really hit top gear for a few weeks now but I think they will find a way of winning this one.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Lewis Evans from post-punk band Black Country, New Road

Tottenham have lost just one of their last 12 away games in the Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Tottenham have won seven of the past nine meetings in all competitions (D1, L1).
  • Brighton's solitary victory in their past seven Premier League fixtures against Spurs was 3-0 at home in October 2019 (D1, L5).
  • Spurs have won 10 of their 15 top-flight matches versus Brighton - that win ratio of 67% is their second best against a team they've played more than 10 times in the top flight.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton are the only team in the top four English divisions without a home league win this season.
  • They have had five away victories in the Premier League since their most recent home triumph.
  • Their winless Premier League home run currently stands at 14 games (D7, L7). The last side to have a longer such streak were Derby County, who went 16 without a win in 2007-08.
  • However, Albion are looking to keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since October 2018.
  • Graham Potter's side have drawn nine Premier League matches this season, two more than any other club going into this weekend.
  • There have been a division-high 13 penalties awarded in Premier League matches involving Brighton this season - six for and seven against.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham have lost just one of their nine Premier League away games this season (W5, D3).
  • They have won their three away fixtures in all competitions in 2021 by an aggregate score of 12-2.
  • Jose Mourinho's side have trailed other teams for just 129 minutes in the Premier League this season. It's the best record in the division.
  • Spurs haven't lost any of their last 12 Premier League games against sides starting the day in the bottom four (W6, D6).
  • Mourinho has lost both of his Premier League away matches against Brighton.
  • Son Heung-min has scored in each of his last three Premier League appearances without Harry Kane in the team.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19125236132341
2Man Utd20124437271040
3Leicester20123536221439
4Liverpool20107340231737
5West Ham2010553024635
6Tottenham1996434201433
7Everton1810352922733
8Chelsea2086633231030
9Arsenal209382620630
10Aston Villa1892733211229
11Southampton198562724329
12Leeds198293235-326
13Wolves206592129-823
14Crystal Palace206592436-1223
15Burnley196491324-1122
16Newcastle2054111934-1519
17Brighton203982229-718
18Fulham1927101527-1213
19West Brom2025131548-3311
20Sheff Utd2022161233-218
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport