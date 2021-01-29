Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Harry Kane faces a few weeks on the sidelines with ankle problems

TEAM NEWS

Brighton have no fresh injury problems for the visit of Tottenham.

Danny Welbeck could return to training next week after a knee injury, while Tariq Lamptey is still a few weeks away from fitness after a thigh problem.

Tottenham forward Harry Kane could be out for at least a fortnight after injuring both ankles in Thursday's defeat by Liverpool.

Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon are doubtful with respective tendon and muscle problems.

Giovani Lo Celso remains out with a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton have been playing pretty well but they still haven't won at home in the league this season and, until that changes, they are not going to pull away from the bottom of the table.

I don't see the Seagulls getting three points here, either. Tottenham have not really hit top gear for a few weeks now but I think they will find a way of winning this one.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won seven of the past nine meetings in all competitions (D1, L1).

Brighton's solitary victory in their past seven Premier League fixtures against Spurs was 3-0 at home in October 2019 (D1, L5).

Spurs have won 10 of their 15 top-flight matches versus Brighton - that win ratio of 67% is their second best against a team they've played more than 10 times in the top flight.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are the only team in the top four English divisions without a home league win this season.

They have had five away victories in the Premier League since their most recent home triumph.

Their winless Premier League home run currently stands at 14 games (D7, L7). The last side to have a longer such streak were Derby County, who went 16 without a win in 2007-08.

However, Albion are looking to keep three consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since October 2018.

Graham Potter's side have drawn nine Premier League matches this season, two more than any other club going into this weekend.

There have been a division-high 13 penalties awarded in Premier League matches involving Brighton this season - six for and seven against.

Tottenham Hotspur