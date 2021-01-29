Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City14:00LeedsLeeds United
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Leeds United

Leeds' Diego Llorente is treated during the match against Newcastle
Diego Llorente injured his hamstring on his first start for Leeds in midweek

TEAM NEWS

Leeds defender Diego Llorente could be out for up to a month after injuring his hamstring during the midweek win over Newcastle.

Robin Koch, Gaetano Berardi and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined.

Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi misses out with a hamstring injury incurred against Everton in midweek but Jonny Evans, who went off in that game with an eye problem, should be fit.

Top scorer Jamie Vardy continues to recuperate after hernia surgery.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester completely dismantled Leeds when they met at Elland Road in November but the difference this time is that Foxes striker Jamie Vardy is out injured.

Vardy was instrumental in the Foxes' first two goals that day, and scored their third one himself. Without him, it should be a lot closer.

Leeds got a badly needed win over Newcastle in midweek to get back on track after three straight defeats, and they are a dangerous side when their tails are up.

Prediction: 1-2

Raphinha has been directly involved in six goals in his last six away league starts for Leeds

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester are unbeaten in the past five meetings in all competitions, winning the last three.
  • The Foxes are looking to record a league double over Leeds for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign, when the sides were in the Championship.
  • Leeds United have won only two of their last 16 matches against Leicester City in all competitions (D6, L8).

Leicester City

  • Leicester are nine matches unbeaten in all competitions.
  • Seven of those games have come in the Premier League - only leaders Manchester City are on a longer unbeaten top-flight run.
  • Brendan Rodgers' side have won each of the past 11 league matches in which they scored the opening goal, including all 10 this season.
  • Leicester have scored eight penalties, more than any other side in the Premier League this season.
  • Harvey Barnes has been involved in five goals in his six most recent league appearances, scoring three and setting up two.

Leeds United

  • Leeds have won three of their past five league games, losing the other two.
  • The Whites have conceded 35 league goals in 19 matches this season, having let in 35 goals in total in 46 Championship fixtures in 2019-20.
  • They have won eight matches at the season's halfway stage, the same number they won in the whole of their previous top-flight campaign in 2003-04.
  • Leeds have conceded six penalty goals in this season's Premier League; no other side has conceded more.
  • Patrick Bamford is Leeds' top scorer with 10 league goals but he has gone four top-flight appearances without adding to his total. Seven of his 10 goals have come in away games.

Sunday 31st January 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19125236132341
2Man Utd20124437271040
3Leicester20123536221439
4Liverpool20107340231737
5West Ham2010553024635
6Tottenham1996434201433
7Everton1810352922733
8Chelsea2086633231030
9Arsenal209382620630
10Aston Villa1892733211229
11Southampton198562724329
12Leeds198293235-326
13Wolves206592129-823
14Crystal Palace206592436-1223
15Burnley196491324-1122
16Newcastle2054111934-1519
17Brighton203982229-718
18Fulham1927101527-1213
19West Brom2025131548-3311
20Sheff Utd2022161233-218
View full Premier League table

