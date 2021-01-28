Southampton v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand made 16 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa on loan in 2014

TEAM NEWS

Ryan Bertrand returns for Southampton after serving a ban but fellow full-back Kyle Walker-Peters could again miss out because of a thigh injury.

Oriol Romeu, who has yet to play in 2021 because of a calf problem, is another fitness doubt.

Aston Villa's new £14m signing Morgan Sanson is available for the first time.

Kortney Hause remains out, while Jack Grealish and Matt Targett are one booking away from triggering an automatic suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Aston Villa's midweek defeat against Burnley was a real thriller, and this should be another good game.

Both of these sides are attack-minded, and they both have individual match-winners too. I'm going for a Saints win, but it is very hard to call it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Lewis Evans from post-punk band Black Country, New Road

This is the fourth time Dean Smith's side have lost three in a row since promotion.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are vying to beat Aston Villa in five successive league matches for the first time.

Villa are winless in nine games against Southampton in all competitions since a 3-2 triumph at St Mary's in December 2013 (D3, L6).

Southampton

Southampton's solitary victory in seven league matches came at home to Liverpool on 4 January (D3, L3). They only scored three goals in those fixtures.

It's back-to-back defeats for the Saints, who last lost three league games in a row in November 2019.

Nonetheless, 29 points is Southampton's second-highest tally at the halfway stage of a Premier League season. They had 33 points in 2014-15.

A sixth home league win of the season would match their total for the whole of the previous campaign.

Saints also need one more Premier League clean sheet to equal the nine they kept last season. Six of their eight clean sheets in 2020-21 have come at St Mary's Stadium.

Shane Long has scored nine competitive goals against Aston Villa, more than versus any other club in his career.

Danny Ings has scored five Premier League goals versus Villa. It's his joint-best record against an opponent, alongside Everton.

Aston Villa