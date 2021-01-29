Premier League
ArsenalArsenal17:30Man UtdManchester United
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Manchester United

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard on the training ground
On-loan midfielder Martin Odegaard could make his Arsenal debut

TEAM NEWS

New signing Martin Odegaard could make his Arsenal debut, having joined on loan from Real Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned from spending time with his ill mother but it is unclear whether he will be available.

Manchester United's Eric Bailly is a doubt with the minor injury which caused him to miss Wednesday's defeat by Sheffield United.

Victor Lindelof should be fit to return despite a long-standing back problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am looking forward to seeing how new signing Martin Odegaard slots into the Arsenal midfield, because he is arriving at a good moment.

They have been playing really well of late, ignoring their FA Cup defeat at Southampton last weekend when Mikel Arteta picked a weakened team.

Manchester United were poor in their defeat against Sheffield United on Wednesday, and we have seen that sort of home performance from them too often this season.

Away from home they have been much better, but the Gunners beat them at Old Trafford in November and I have a feeling they will take the three points at Emirates Stadium too.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v Lewis Evans from post-punk band Black Country, New Road

Manchester United players celebrate

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal are undefeated in the past four Premier League meetings, winning three, drawing one and keeping three clean sheets.
  • United could lose three consecutive top-flight away games against the Gunners for the first time since 1991.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have won five of their past six Premier League games, drawing the other.
  • The Gunners have scored 14 goals in those matches, two more than in their opening 14 fixtures.
  • They have kept a clean sheet in three successive home games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 19 at Emirates Stadium.
  • Willian could become the first Brazilian to make 250 Premier League appearances.
  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in four of his past five appearances against Manchester United.
  • Mikel Arteta is looking to become the first Arsenal manager to win his first three league matches against United.

Manchester United

  • United have equalled their club record of 17 league away games without defeat, winning 13 and drawing four.
  • They have come from behind to win seven Premier League matches this season - all of them away.
  • Six of Marcus Rashford's seven Premier League goals this season have been scored away from home.
  • Rashford scored twice on his Premier League debut against Arsenal in February 2016 but is without a goal in his subsequent 10 appearances against them.
  • Bruno Fernandes has gone four league appearances without a goal or assist, his worst spell since joining United.
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19125236132341
2Man Utd20124437271040
3Leicester20123536221439
4Liverpool20107340231737
5West Ham2010553024635
6Tottenham1996434201433
7Everton1810352922733
8Chelsea2086633231030
9Arsenal209382620630
10Aston Villa1892733211229
11Southampton198562724329
12Leeds198293235-326
13Wolves206592129-823
14Crystal Palace206592436-1223
15Burnley196491324-1122
16Newcastle2054111934-1519
17Brighton203982229-718
18Fulham1927101527-1213
19West Brom2025131548-3311
20Sheff Utd2022161233-218
View full Premier League table

