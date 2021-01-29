West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Winger Grady Diangana joined West Brom from West Ham ahead of this season

TEAM NEWS

West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana is back in training following a hamstring injury and could feature for the first time since 2 January.

Conor Townsend is in contention to make a first appearance since November after recovering from a knee injury.

Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson serves the second game of a three-match suspension.

Terence Kongolo and Tom Cairney remain out with respective thigh and knee injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Fulham have not won since the end of November but their improvement has been evident - this could be the win they have been waiting for.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom are winless in 10 league matches against Fulham.

However, the Baggies have lost only one of their past nine home games against Fulham (W3, D5).

Fulham's 2-1 triumph in 2013 is the only away victory in all 17 Premier League meetings.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have 11 points after 20 matches. The only Premier League team to have 11 or fewer points at this stage and still avoid relegation was Albion themselves in 2004-05.

They have won only two of their 20 league games this season (D5, L13).

Albion have lost five straight top-flight home matches by an aggregate score of 22-1.

The 22 league goals conceded since Sam Allardyce's first game in charge on 20 December is 10 more than any other side during that period.

They have let in 29 goals in 10 Premier League home matches this campaign. Only Aston Villa, who let in 31 in 1935-36, have conceded more in their opening 10 home fixtures of a top-flight season.

Allardyce has won six of his past seven home Premier League meetings with Fulham, drawing the other game.

Fulham