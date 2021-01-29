Manchester City v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Sergio Aguero has not played for Manchester City since 3 January against Chelsea

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will provide an update on Friday on whether Sergio Aguero is available following a period of self-isolation.

Kevin de Bruyne is a definite absentee, while Nathan Ake remains a doubt.

John Egan returns for Sheffield United after serving a suspension.

Manager Chris Wilder will assess the fitness of several unnamed players, with Oli McBurnie, Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn among those missing in recent weeks.

Sheffield United got a terrific result at Old Trafford on Wednesday but the table shows how much work they have to do to get out of trouble.

An immediate return to Manchester is not really the game they want as they look to build on that win over United, because City are looking so strong at the moment.

Pep Guardiola's side ripped into West Brom on Tuesday and got the game won early. The Blades will have to be ready for more of the same.

Prediction: 3-0

City are unbeaten in the past 11 home meetings in all competitions since a 3-2 league defeat at Maine Road in October 1987, in which Chris Wilder played the full 90 minutes for Sheffield United.

The Blades have not won any of the nine Premier League meetings, drawing three, losing six and scoring just one goal.

City have kept a clean sheet in each of the past eight home league encounters.

Manchester City

City are vying to win 12 consecutive games in all competitions for the first time.

They are unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions, conceding just four goals.

Manchester City have won seven top-flight games in a row for the first time since August 2019.

City are unbeaten in their past 32 Premier League home fixtures against sides starting the day in the relegation zone, winning 28.

They have conceded just one goal in the 10 league matches in which Ruben Dias and John Stones have started together.

Ilkay Gundogan could become the first German to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have won two of their past three Premier League games, having won none of their previous 20.

The Blades have scored four goals in those three matches, as many as they had in their previous nine.

They have won four of their five most recent fixtures in all competitions.

Chris Wilder's side are aiming to win away at both Manchester clubs in the same top-flight season for the first time since 1973-74.

John Egan could make his 100th league appearance for Sheffield United.

David McGoldrick has scored five of Sheffield United's 12 Premier League goals this season.