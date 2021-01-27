Everton v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Everton welcome back Abdoulaye Doucoure, who sat out Wednesday's draw with Leicester through suspension.

Allan, Fabian Delph, Niels Nkounkou and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are again expected to be unavailable.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce must decide whether to hand a start to winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who has featured as a substitute in the last two games after a lengthy absence with Covid-19.

Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett are again set to miss out through injury.

The visitors may also be without DeAndre Yedlin, who has not been involved in the last two matches, reportedly because of a work permit issue. external-link

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's only defeat in their last 16 Premier League home games against Newcastle (W10, D5) was a 1-0 loss on 18 September 2010.

The Magpies are vying to complete a Premier League double against the Toffees for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

Everton

Carlo Ancelotti's side have lost just one of their last eight league matches, winning five of those fixtures.

Everton could draw consecutive top-flight games for the first time since January 2020, with the second match in that sequence a 2-2 draw against Newcastle at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have not conceded more than one goal in any of their last nine Premier League matches, shipping six goals in total.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted 11 goals in Everton's opening 11 league fixtures but has failed to score in each of his last six top-flight appearances.

However, Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his last four matches against Newcastle, netting five goals.

