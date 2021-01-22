Last updated on .From the section National League

Dartford are top of the National League South table

National League North and National League South have been suspended for two weeks.

Several member clubs had called for the season to be halted until concerns over the funding of elite non-league sides and Covid-19 testing were addressed.

The decision was taken at a National League board meeting on Friday after a review of feedback from clubs.

All of Saturday's scheduled fixtures have been postponed, and will be rearranged.

Dozens of midweek matches either side of games on 30 January are also off.

National League clubs started the season thanks to £10m in grants from the government, and are being offered government loans to continue playing.

However, many have said they are worried about the financial implications of taking on loans to cover costs incurred by the coronavirus pandemic and competing behind closed doors.

Clubs met on Wednesday and were told they would either have to take out loans or suspend their season.

Twelve National League North sides called for the league's "immediate suspension" in a joint statement on Thursday.

National League South club Havant & Waterlooville also went into a self-imposed 10-day isolation break on health and safety grounds, while Concord Rangers and Slough Town also confirmed they would not play.