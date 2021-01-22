Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Mat Ryan has played for Brighton in 11 Premier League matches this season, but not since the 3-0 loss to Leicester on 13 December

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan has joined Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old Australian had recently lost his place in the Seagulls’ team to Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

“We have incredible talent and competition at this club for just one position,” said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

“Understandably, as Australia’s number one, Mat wants the chance of more regular opportunities.”

Ryan, who joined the Seagulls for a club record fee from Valencia in 2017, has made 121 Premier League appearances and kept 28 clean sheets.

Arsenal have been looking for another goalkeeper to challenge Bernd Leno since selling Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa for £17m in September.

The Gunners are 10th in the Premier League, seven places ahead of Brighton, and are in the fourth round of the FA Cup and the last 32 of the Europa League.

