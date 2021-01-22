Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Joe Gormley is Cliftonville's record goalscorer

Cliftonville striker Joe Gormley is set for an extended period on the sidelines after breaking his elbow in training.

The 31-year-old is the Reds' record goalscorer but has netted just twice in the league for the north Belfast outfit this season.

The club extended its best wishes to Gormley and wished him a speedy recovery.

Paddy McLaughlin's side sit fifth in the Irish Premiership table ahead of the league's resumption on Saturday.

Cliftonville travel to Ballymena United on Saturday and face league leaders Linfield on Tuesday at Solitude.