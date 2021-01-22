Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Antonio has scored the winners against Burnley and West Brom in his past two appearances

Michail Antonio could start a third successive game for West Ham when they host Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Antonio has scored in his past two appearances for the Hammers following his return from injury.

Teenage forward Mipo Odubeko has tested positive for Covid-19, leaving manager David Moyes' attacking options limited.

Doncaster midfielder AJ Greaves will miss out for the League One side because he is cup-tied.

The 20-year-old has recently broken into the Rovers team but played in the FA Cup for Northern Premier League side Gainsborough earlier in the season.

Rovers are in excellent form at the moment having won seven of their past eight games.

They have also conceded just one goal so far in 2021, and captain Tom Anderson says he and his team-mates are relishing the chance to test themselves against Premier League opposition.

"It's a massive game for us and a great opportunity to enjoy and show what we can do against a Premier League side," he said.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are keen to add to their attacking options in the January transfer window with Antonio the club's only senior forward.

Antonio has struggled with hamstring issues since October and Moyes knows he needs to be careful with how he manages his game time.

"We have to think about what we are going to do," said the Hammers boss.

"But there is also a part of Micky Antonio that needs a rhythm if you look at his best form.

"Sometimes he has looked a little rusty and then he gets into full flow so we want to keep Micky going. I do think that's the way to get him back up to full fitness.

"He is doing a great job for us because he has come up with two massively important goals in two big games for us."