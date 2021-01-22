Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Jack Rodwell has not played for Sheffield United since 1-1 draw with Burnley last July

FA Cup fourth round Dates: 22-25 January Coverage: Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00 GMT) live on BBC One on Sunday 24 January; plus five more games across the BBC.

Midfielder Jack Rodwell could make his first Sheffield United appearance of the season when the Blades host Plymouth in the FA Cup fourth round.

Rodwell has struggled with injuries since joining the Blades in January last year but is fit again.

Oli McBurnie (shoulder), Lys Mousset, Jack Robinson and Ben Osborn are unavailable because of injuries.

Plymouth striker Niall Ennis, recently signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers, is cup tied for the League One side.

The previous round saw Sheffield United get their first win of the season as they beat Bristol Rovers 3-2 and they followed that up with a 1-0 win against Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Blades are bottom of the table despite that win but boss Chris Wilder hopes another good result in the FA Cup can spark further positive results.

"There's still belief in the players," he said. "We keep going.

"We'll dust ourselves down, as we've done this week, and see if we can get a result and through to the next round.

"I see no downside to winning a game of football, whether it is an eight-versus-eight out there on the training pitch, a pre-season friendly at Stocksbridge, an FA Cup tie or a Premier League game."

Match stats

Sheffield United have won five of their last six meetings with Plymouth in all competitions, with this the first game between the sides since a 3-0 win for the Blades in the 2014-15 FA Cup.

Plymouth have won just two of their 51 FA Cup meetings with top-flight opponents (D11 L38) and are winless in 14 in the competition since beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in February 1984.

Sheffield United have won 15 of their last 16 FA Cup ties against sides from a lower division, losing the other against non-league Barnet in January 2019.

Plymouth are looking to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2006-07, though this is just their second appearance in the fourth round since then (also 2007-08).

Plymouth's Luke Jephcott has been involved in a goal in each round of the FA Cup so far this season, scoring in the first and second rounds and providing an assist in the third.