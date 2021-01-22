Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Danny Ings has not played since scoring the winner against Liverpool on 4 January

FA Cup fourth round Dates: 22-25 January Coverage: Manchester United v Liverpool (17:00 GMT) live on BBC One on Sunday 24 January; plus five more games across the BBC.

Southampton striker Danny Ings is available for selection once again for Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal at St Mary's (12:15 GMT).

Ings has recently recovered from a hamstring injury but missed the Saints' past two games after testing positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal could hand a debut to goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

The Australian was signed on Friday as back-up to first-choice Bernd Leno.

Defender Pablo Mari is ruled out with a calf injury but midfielder Dani Ceballos will have a late fitness test on a similar complaint.

Chambers to get rare chance?

Calum Chambers has made just three appearances for Arsenal this season

Calum Chambers could be handed a rare start for the Gunners, with manager Mikel Arteta confirming he has no intention to send the defender out on loan.

Chambers, who has returned to full fitness following a serious knee injury, has made just three appearances this season - two in the Europa League and once for the Under-21s side in the EFL Trophy.

"I don't think that is going to happen," Arteta said when asked if Chambers would be loaned out.

"I am really happy with Calum. He has gone through a really difficult period. He has worked so hard.

"He has looked really good in the last few weeks in training. He is not even thinking about his knee right now. We want to give him minutes when we can because he is a player that we believe in."

Hasenhuttl eyes Gunners double

Saturday's game is the first of two in four days between the two sides, with Southampton again hosting Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday, 26 January (20:15 GMT).

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says he has no intention of prioritising either game and has challenged his side to secure back-to-back wins.

"I'd prefer winning both to be honest, if it's possible we'll do it, but I know it's tough," the Austrian said.

"Yes, we have the chance to. On our day we can beat any team in the league, we've shown this, especially at home.

"I think this is the goal we have. Yes, tough like always, but not impossible."