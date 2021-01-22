Last updated on .From the section Scottish

All 42 SPFL clubs have been asked if they support the use of concussion substitutes for the rest of the season.

Football's rule-makers have approved the introduction, with the Scottish FA previously stating its intention to use them in the Scottish Cup.

Now clubs have been asked if they would back such changes in league games.

Any alteration to the current SPFL rules would require 75% backing in both the Premiership and Championship, and League 1 and 2 combined.

Under the new guidelines, up to two permanent substitutions can be made in the event of head injuries, even if all replacements have already been used.

To avoid potential abuse of the rule, opposition teams will also be able to make a change at the same time.

The English Premier League formally agreed to a trial on Wednesday, although there is no start date.

The deadline for SPFL clubs to respond is 1 February.

"Clearly this is a very important issue and one that Scottish football has led on," said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. "We are keen to get input on it from our member clubs as soon as possible."