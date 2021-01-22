Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Nicky Adams twice won promotion from League Two with Northampton Town, first in 2015-16 and again last season

Oldham have signed defender Nicky Adams from League One side Northampton on a deal until the end of next season.

The 34-year-old started his career with Bury and had two further spells with the Shakers before their expulsion from the English Football League in 2019.

Adams was in his second stint with the Cobblers and helped them win last season's League Two play-offs.

"I'm delighted, everyone knows I'm a proper northern boy so it's nice to be home," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I've had another unbelievable time at Northampton and made some great memories down there but I had the chance to come back to the north west and when that opportunity came up it was hard to turn down.

"Securing my future for another 18 months is important for myself and my family."

Boss Harry Kewell believes signing the experienced defender will help his squad this season.

Kewell told BBC Radio Manchester: "He's a player I've tried to get during my whole managerial career, at Crawley and at Notts County and I just missed out.

"We'd done our homework, we know what it's capable of doing and his attitude. He's won four promotions. He's very strict and disciplined and comes with a wealth of experience."

