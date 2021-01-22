Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Billy Jones made his Crewe debut at the age of 16

Crewe Alexandra have re-signed right-back Billy Jones on loan from Rotherham for the rest of the League One season.

The 33-year-old came through the Railwaymen's academy, playing 143 times before moving to Preston in 2007.

Since then Jones has played in the Premier League for Sunderland and West Brom, and has made 41 appearances for Rotherham since joining them in 2018.

But he has played just seven times this term and will help fill the gap left by Crewe's departed captain Perry Ng.

Ng joined Cardiff on Tuesday for an initial fee understood to be £350,000, which could rise to £500,000, while Crewe's other right-back options Luke Offord and and Donervon Daniels are injured.

