Cardiff City to name Mick McCarthy new manager after sacking Neil Harris

By Rob PhillipsBBC Sport Wales football correspondent

Mick McCarthy
Mick McCarthy won 57 caps for the Republic of Ireland during his playing career

Cardiff City are set to appoint Mick McCarthy as their new manager following the sacking of Neil Harris.

Harris departed on Thursday after six straight defeats had left Cardiff 15th in the Championship, closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs.

Former Republic of Ireland and Wolves manager McCarthy, 61, left Cypriot champions Apoel earlier this month.

It is understood Cardiff have received several applications for the manager's post following Harris' exit.

But it is former Ipswich Town boss McCarthy who looks poised to take over at Cardiff City Stadium.

The length of his contract has yet to be decided but a deal is expected to be completed in a matter of days.

McCarthy inherits a Cardiff side low on confidence after a run of five successive defeats in the Championship and six in all competitions.

Harris, who succeeded Neil Warnock as Bluebirds boss in November 2019, had led the team to the Championship's play-off semi-finals last season.

However, his side failed to reach the same heights during this campaign, which Cardiff started by winning only three of their first 13 matches.

They recovered with a run of four consecutive victories between November and December, but since then the Welsh side have lost seven of their eight fixtures.

Cardiff have turned to the vastly experienced McCarthy, who has won promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland and Wolves over the course of a managerial career dating back to 1992.

He has also had two stints in charge of the Republic of Ireland and managed Ipswich between 2012 and 2018.

  • Come on Cardiff is this the best you can find? So looking forward to the post match, northern, dour monotone.

  • Dinosaur manger no progress here why not get a foreign manger or young British manger with a progressive style of football.best you can hope for is draw specialist and the pod win

  • Few more quid in his pocket , until they sack him

  • MCCarthy must be short term until the Summer otherwise we are doomed. Until the club appoint a football director we won’t progress. The players we have aren’t good enough and McCarthy isn’t the answer long term. Terry/Newton would be my choice in the summer but if McCarthy is he next season expect plenty of long balls upto Moore. Season tickets sales will drop at least 25%.

  • McCarthy is an experienced Championship manager who has taken 2 clubs into the Premier League so I think he is a good choice for Cardiff. Eddie Howe is waiting for a Premier League vacancy.

  • Eddie Howe wudve been a good appointment but he's waiting to get a premiership club methinks. Mccarthy seems like a warnock mark 2. The players let Harris and us supporters down and whoever is appointed will need to get them going ASAP. Top 6 still possible in this league, but it'll be a challenge whoever the manager turns out to be

  • Could never understand with all that money and he never got his nose fixed!

  • cheap option again ccfc have no ambition.should have gone for eddie howe. league one for cardiff.

    • gurks replied:
      Don’t think Edie Howe would have accepted offer from Cardiff , he left Bournemouth in search for a big club . Move to Cardiff for Howe would have been a step backward. Sorry Dr but it’s the truth .

  • It could have been worse with Mark Hughes.

  • First problem...... Where's he gonna get a mask to fit around that snoz?

  • A lot of people knocking McCarthy, but he did a good job at Wolves in the 2007/2008 season when they won the Championship.

    • suzi replied:
      Or even the 2008/2009 season, lost a year there!

  • Well the post match interviews will be interesting if nothing else....

  • GOOD LUCK MICK , a fringe club but with locally well supported fan base , with only one long term plan , getting promotion (not till at least till 2023) and beating arch enemy swansea .

    • Bruce87 replied:
      Mick unfortunately doesn't have a good record in local derbies, but good luck all the same. OTBC

  • You know you're in trouble when they have to re-animate 'Frankenstein'

  • When will Cardiff learn. They keep appointing old school managers who insist on boring football. Another period of failure. No ambition. Sack the chairman.

  • Roy Keane as assistant? I hoped they might go for a younger manager instead of the same old names

  • Steve Bruce might be available.

  • I thought they might give Eddie Howe a shot if he applied, oh well the Board's funeral.

  • Ha ha, oh boy. I feel for the Cardiff fans, being an ITFC fan. How this dinsosaur has managed to get this job I have no idea.

