League Two
ColchesterColchester United19:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium, England

Colchester United v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 3Bramall
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Stevenson
  • 7Senior
  • 23Poku
  • 11Harriott
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Oteh
  • 21Clampin
  • 29George
  • 33Marshall
  • 39Folivi

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Howard
  • 25Rowe
  • 6Onariase
  • 3Taft
  • 12Brown
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23Karacan
  • 22Beestin
  • 14Green
  • 11Eisa
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 4Bedeau
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 18Hallam
  • 20Spence
  • 38O'Malley
  • 45McAtee
Referee:
Lee Swabey

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge25126738231542
2Forest Green2411853122941
3Morecambe2412573333041
4Cheltenham24117634231140
5Newport2311753425940
6Carlisle21123632201239
7Salford24108631191238
8Tranmere2411583130138
9Exeter2399544301436
10Leyton Orient24113103427736
11Walsall2581163233-135
12Crawley229763428634
13Mansfield2471163230232
14Colchester2471072833-531
15Oldham2594123945-631
16Port Vale2685133439-529
17Scunthorpe2592142734-729
18Bradford237792326-328
19Bolton2477102837-928
20Harrogate2476112631-527
21Barrow2358103032-223
22Stevenage2341091725-822
23Grimsby2556141943-2421
24Southend2555151639-2320
