Colchester United v Scunthorpe United

ColchesterColchester United19:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Gerken
- 2Welch-Hayes
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 3Bramall
- 14Chilvers
- 24Stevenson
- 7Senior
- 23Poku
- 11Harriott
- 10Brown
Substitutes
- 4Lapslie
- 6Sowunmi
- 9Oteh
- 21Clampin
- 29George
- 33Marshall
- 39Folivi
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 33Howard
- 25Rowe
- 6Onariase
- 3Taft
- 12Brown
- 8Gilliead
- 23Karacan
- 22Beestin
- 14Green
- 11Eisa
- 9Loft
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 4Bedeau
- 15Hippolyte
- 18Hallam
- 20Spence
- 38O'Malley
- 45McAtee
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match report will appear here