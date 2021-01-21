Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Harry Smith (right) has found himself on the Northampton bench

Motherwell have fought off competition from clubs in England and Scotland to sign Northampton Town forward Harry Smith on loan until the summer.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in 21 appearances for the struggling League One side this season.

But Northampton manager Keith Curle could not guarantee playing time.

"I think a change of scene will do him good," he told his club website. "It is in everyone's interests that he goes out and plays first-team football."

Smith, who has had spells with Millwall and Swindon Town and joined Northampton from Macclesfield Town in 2019 has found himself on the bench in recent games as his side slipped to 20th after failing to score in four matches in a row.

"We have had a lot of interest in him from clubs in League One and in League Two and in Scotland and this is a move that appeals to him," Curle said.

Smith told Well's website that "I can't wait to get started" and manager Graham Alexander described him as a "motivated player who can enhance our attacking options".

Alexander was also delighted to extend Jake Carrol's contract until the summer of 2023, describing the left-back as being a "key member of this squad and a big part of our plans".

The 29-year-old recently returned from a 10-month absence following a ruptured Achilles tendon.