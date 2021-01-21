Spanish La Liga
EibarEibar20:30Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
Venue: Ipurua

Eibar v Atlético Madrid

Thursday 21st January 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid1613213162541
2Real Madrid18114330151537
3Barcelona18104437172034
4Villarreal198922819933
5Sevilla1810352316733
6Real Sociedad1986529161330
7Granada198472331-828
8Real Betis198292432-826
9Cádiz196671724-724
10Getafe186571618-223
11Celta Vigo196582330-723
12Levante185762526-122
13Ath Bilbao186392122-121
14Valencia194782426-219
15Eibar184771518-319
16Real Valladolid194781827-919
17Alavés194691725-818
18Osasuna194691627-1118
19Elche173861623-717
20Huesca191991429-1512
