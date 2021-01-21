Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Jim Gannon departs with Stockport fourth in the National League

Stockport County have sacked manager Jim Gannon after five years with the National League club.

The 52-year-old, who made nearly 400 appearances for County as a player, has had three spells as their manager.

In his first stint as boss he led them to promotion to League One in 2008 and then from the National League North in his latest stint in 2019.

"The decision is not results based but is centred around culture," a club statement said.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision for the club's Board to take and not a decision taken lightly.

"We thank Jim for his longstanding service to the club as both player and manager; he has rightfully been immortalised into the club's Hall of Fame and will always be a huge part of County's history."

Assistant manager Dave Conlon will now take charge on an interim basis while they search for a new manager.

Stockport are fourth in the National League and unbeaten in four league matches but are 11 points off leaders Torquay United, albeit with two games in hand.