Derek McInnes' Aberdeen side have gone three games without a win

Derek McInnes says Aberdeen "accept the criticism" after their 4-1 humbling by Ross County and admits "our fight is with ourselves at the minute".

But, despite three games without a win, his side can move back into third spot in the Scottish Premiership with a win at home to Motherwell on Saturday.

"We have got an opportunity to show that we are, at the very least, the third best team in Scotland through our league campaign," the manager said.

"And that is what we intend to do."

Aberdeen, who are a point behind Hibernian but have two games in hand - and seven behind second-top Celtic, have won only three of their last 11 outings, but McInnes remains positive despite the defeat by County.

"We come in, you get the boys going again, you try and get them to refocus, you remind them, it was a poor afternoon," he said. "But we are not a poor team - that needs to be said.

"Even if we win one of our games in hand then we will be sitting in third spot. We have done enough this season to suggest we can finish the season where we want to finish."

McInnes is sure the team will rediscover the level of consistency that has been the hallmark of his time at Pittodrie.

"We accept criticism, it is never going to go away for a manager," he said. "If you lose games, especially at a club like ours, you have got to expect criticism.

"For us, it is trying to stay calm with our work, knuckle down, get on with the job in hand and produce the level of consistency we know we have done time and time again.

"My remit when I came in here was to try to get the club into the top six, try to win a cup if we can, try to compete at the right end of the table. We have continued to qualify for Europe in my time here, every year."