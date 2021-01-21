Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Paul Coutts has made more than 400 career appearances

Salford City have signed Fleetwood Town midfielder Paul Coutts on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has made 28 appearances for League One Fleetwood this season having joined them from Sheffield United in 2019.

The Scot has also played for Peterborough, Preston and Derby in a 13-year playing career.

"I've been around for a bit, I've not played in League Two yet so that will be a new experience for me," he said.

"It's something I'm looking forward to and hopefully I can add to the group and help them achieve what they want this season."

