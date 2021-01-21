Abbie McManus: Tottenham Hotspur sign Manchester United defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Tottenham have signed Manchester United defender Abbie McManus on loan until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old England international could make her debut against Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday.
McManus joined United from Manchester City in 2019 and has made 25 appearances for the Red Devils.
"I'm really excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur, a big club with big ambitions. I can't wait to get started," she told the club website.