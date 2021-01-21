Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Abbie McManus was part of the England squad that reached the World Cup semi-final in 2019

Tottenham have signed Manchester United defender Abbie McManus on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old England international could make her debut against Everton in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

McManus joined United from Manchester City in 2019 and has made 25 appearances for the Red Devils.