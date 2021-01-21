Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katerina Svitkova made it 2-0 to the Hammers with her first goal for the club

West Ham United cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with a convincing win over Durham.

Emily van Egmond flicked the Hammers in front after the visitors failed to clear a corner and Katerina Svitkova made it 2-0 before the break when she finished off a quick attack.

Some fine goalkeeping from Hannah Reid kept out Svitkova and Van Egmond.

Hawa Cissoko made it 3-0 from close range and the Hammers will face holders Chelsea in the semi-final.