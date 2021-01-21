Continental Tyres League Cup: West Ham United 3-0 Durham
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
West Ham United cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with a convincing win over Durham.
Emily van Egmond flicked the Hammers in front after the visitors failed to clear a corner and Katerina Svitkova made it 2-0 before the break when she finished off a quick attack.
Some fine goalkeeping from Hannah Reid kept out Svitkova and Van Egmond.
Hawa Cissoko made it 3-0 from close range and the Hammers will face holders Chelsea in the semi-final.