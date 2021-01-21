Last updated on .From the section Grimsby

Jay Matete made 13 appearances for Fleetwood this season

Grimsby Town have signed Fleetwood midfielder Jay Matete on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old made 13 appearances for the Cod Army in the first half of the season.

He could make his debut for the Iron in Saturday's derby at fellow League Two strugglers Scunthorpe.

"I think he's full of energy, will force mistakes out of the opposition and can play," boss Paul Hurst told the club website. external-link

