Former Manchester United boss David Moyes takes his West Ham side to Old Trafford on Tuesday in one of the standout ties of the FA Cup fifth round.

Moyes, who spent 10 months as United manager in the 2013-14 season, has not won any of his five meetings with them since - but will things be different this time? You can find out by watching live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 GMT.

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson has given his verdict on all eight midweek ties and he is joined in making predictions by Jack Saunders, who presents Radio 1's Future Artists every Monday to Wednesday from 22:00 to 00:00 GMT, and The Indie Show at the same time on Thursdays.

Arsenal have won the FA Cup four times in the past seven years, including last season, and hold the record for most wins overall, with 14. This year, however, their defence was ended by Southampton in round four. "We can't win it every year," said Jack. "We've got to give someone else a chance!"

Jack is an Arsenal fan, but had his grandfather had his way, he would have been supporting West Ham instead.

"He was a devout Hammer and I was bought endless Paolo di Canio shirts for Christmas and birthdays when I was younger in a bid to try to make me one too," Jack explained.

"But most of my friends were Arsenal fans and I followed that path. This was the heyday of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Freddie Ljungberg - I had my head turned by watching them, and did not look back.

"My favourite player when I was growing up was actually Ashley Cole, though. I know that's a controversial choice because of the way he left us, but what a player he was - one of the best left-backs I have ever seen.

"I was a goalkeeper when I was younger so my heroes should have been David Seaman or Jens Lehmann, but Cole was always so classy in the way he played the game.

"Full-backs are a bit more fashionable now, because of the way they are expected to push high up the pitch, but he was ahead of his time there with the way he would tear down the left, overlapping Robert Pires."

It is a frustrating time to be an Arsenal fan, with Mikel Arteta's side stuck in mid-table in the Premier League and out of the FA Cup after Southampton ended their defence of the trophy in round four.

Jack feels better times are around the corner though, because of the young players who are coming through the ranks - and Arteta.

He added: "The future is so exciting for us and I am totally behind Arteta. I think he is doing what Jurgen Klopp did when he took charge of Liverpool and got rid of all the dead wood as fast as he could. That still takes time, though.

"I can understand why we got criticised for putting up such a poor defence of the FA Cup against Southampton, including Arteta's team selection. I understood the thinking behind it, though.

"We have had a lot of success in the FA Cup in the past few years, and it has been brilliant of course.

"But this is Arsenal Football Club we are talking about and there are even bigger things for us to achieve with this team - challenging at the top of the Premier League is one of them, and being in the top four and in the Champions League at the very least.

"That is what Arteta is aspiring for. I know our past couple of results have been poor and we have not pushed on and climbed the table, but a few days after losing to Saints with a weakened team in the FA Cup, we played them in the league and beat them, which was the point of him making those changes in the first place."

FA Cup fifth-round predictions When? Gap (league positions) Result Lawro Jack TUESDAY, 9 FEB Burnley v Bournemouth 9 x-x 2-0 2-0 Man Utd v West Ham 4 x-x 2-0 2-2P* WEDNESDAY, 10 FEB Swansea v Man City 22 x-x 0-2 1-3 Leicester v Brighton 12 x-x 1-0 2-1 Sheff Utd v Bristol City 10 x-x 2-0 1-2 Everton v Tottenham 1 x-x 1-1P* 2-0 THURSDAY, 11 FEB Wolves v Southampton 2 x-x 2-1 0-1 Barnsley v Chelsea 27 x-x 0-2 1-3 *West Ham and Tottenham to win on penalties after extra time. There are no replays.

LAWRO'S FA CUP FIFTH-ROUND PREDICTIONS

Key: PL = Premier League C = Championship L1 = League One L2 = League Two NL = Non-league H = Home A = Away

TUESDAY

Burnley v Bournemouth (17:30 GMT)

Premier League (17th) v Championship (6th) Who did they beat? 4R: Fulham (PL) A 4R: Crawley (L2) H 3R: MK Dons (L1) H 3R: Oldham (L2) H

Bournemouth got a much-needed win at the weekend, beating Birmingham after four straight defeats in the Championship.

That run had seen their manager Jason Tindall sacked and I'd not even realised Jonathan Woodgate, who is now caretaker boss, was at the club. He had only arrived, as a coach, a few days before and it all seems very messy to me.

The Cherries are still in the play-off places despite all of that and promotion is surely their priority. You could argue Burnley's focus is elsewhere too.

After facing Bournemouth, Burnley play Crystal Palace (a), Fulham (h) and West Brom (h) in the space of seven days

They picked up a decent point against Brighton on Saturday and have a bit of a cushion above the bottom three, but they have huge games against Fulham and West Brom coming up next week.

Realistically, whoever does get through is not going to go on and win the FA Cup, and they both have bigger fish to fry - so this is a free hit for both of them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jack's prediction: Burnley are just solid. They should keep things tight, and have the nous to get the job done. 2-0

Man Utd v West Ham (19:30 GMT, live on BBC One)

Premier League (2nd) v Premier League (6th) Who did they beat? 4R: Liverpool (PL) H 4R: Doncaster (L1) H 3R: Watford (C) H 3R: Stockport (NL) A

It's quite right that West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek can play at Old Trafford after correctly getting his red card in the Fulham game overturned.

This should be a really good cup tie. The Hammers have been playing well, while Manchester United have dropped a few points in the league in recent weeks, including against Everton on Saturday when they conceded a last-gasp equaliser.

There are questions over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defence, but I still feel they will get the job done here.

United have got a big enough squad to make some changes but still go for it. Solskjaer is desperate to bring a trophy to Old Trafford, so the FA Cup is important to him.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jack's prediction: I'm looking forward to this one. Manchester United are scoring a lot of goals but conceding a few too, while West Ham are playing well and I am expecting them to put up one heck of a fight. 2-2 - West Ham to win on penalties after extra time.

Jack on who will win the FA Cup: Based on form, I'd pick Manchester City to win the cup, but with Arsenal out I'd love to see West Ham lift the trophy. I've got a soft spot for them because of my granddad, and some silverware is long overdue.

WEDNESDAY

Swansea City v Man City (17:30 GMT)

Championship (3rd) v Premier League (1st) Who did they beat? 4R: Nottm Forest (C) H 4R: Cheltenham (L2) A 3R: Stevenage (L2) A 3R: Birmingham (C) H

Manchester City are in a very strong position at the top of the Premier League - I don't see anyone stopping them from winning the title and I think they will win it by a big margin now.

Pep Guardiola's side are still in all four major competitions this season and they will be trying to win all of them.

This won't be easy - Swansea are doing well at the top of the Championship and I don't think their manager Steve Cooper quite gets the credit he deserves.

Swansea will also feel like they owe Manchester City one after their last meeting, in the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2019, when Guardiola's side came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 thanks to Sergio Aguero's 'offside' winner.

It's a shame for Swansea that there will be no fans there this time, because it is yet another example of where it would have helped the lower division side at home.

Manchester City survived a scare against League Two side Cheltenham in the last round, but I see this as being a more straightforward evening for them.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jack's prediction: Manchester City have been in unbelievable form to win 14 games in a row, and they always pick a strong team in the FA Cup. Swansea are flying at the top of the Championship, but I can't see them causing a shock here. 1-3

Leicester v Brighton (19:30 GMT)

Premier League (3rd) v Premier League (15th) Who did they beat? 4R: Brentford (C) A 4R: Blackpool (L1) H 3R: Stoke (C) A 3R: Newport (L2) A

Brighton are on an excellent run but they still need a couple more wins to get totally safe, while Leicester have got a really good chance of finishing in the top four.

So, I suspect both sides will make a few changes, but it should still be a lot closer than when Leicester beat the Seagulls 3-0 at King Power Stadium before Christmas.

Lawro's prediction: 1-0

Jack's prediction: Brighton are one of the form teams in the Premier League, and I'm not surprised by the run they are on. When we played them at Amex Stadium at the end of December, we beat them, but they were so well drilled and they play good football and posed a threat. Leicester had a bit of a wobble last month but they are back on track now. 2-1

Sheff Utd v Bristol City (19:30 GMT, live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website)

Premier League (20th) v Championship (10th) Who did they beat? 4R: Plymouth (L1) H 4R: Millwall (C) A 3R: Bristol Rovers (L1) A 3R: Portsmouth (L1) H

Sheffield United have already beaten one Bristol side - Rovers - in the third round and this is their chance to do the double.

I think the Blades will do it too. Bristol City's form has dipped a bit in the Championship of late, and they have fallen away from the play-off places.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jack's prediction: Bristol City have lost four of their past five games in the Championship so they are not exactly in the sort of form to suggest an upset, but maybe Sheffield United will prioritise the league now they have given themselves a glimmer of hope of staying up. If they take their foot of the gas, I can see them going out. 1-2

Everton v Tottenham (20:15 GMT, live commentary on Radio 5 Live)

Premier League (7th) v Premier League (8th) Who did they beat? 4R: Sheff Wed (C) H 4R: Wycombe (C) A 3R: Rotherham (C) H 3R: Marine (NL) A

Harry Kane is back from injury to lead Tottenham's attack - and they really do need him.

Everton's form has, generally, been better in the past few weeks but they have still dropped some silly points at Goodison Park.

I have a feeling this one will go the distance, and will be decided on penalties.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1 after extra time - Tottenham to win on penalties.

Jack's prediction: I've obviously enjoyed seeing Tottenham slip off the pace at the top of the Premier League in recent weeks. I would say I feel sorry for Spurs fans having to watch Jose Mourinho football, but I really don't - I just think football has moved on since he had so much success with Chelsea, grinding out a lot of 1-0 wins, because you can't do that any more. Without Kane, they have got nothing up top, so his return at the weekend will help, but I am still going with Everton.

Everyone laughed at me when I put Dominic Calvert-Lewin in my fantasy football team at the start of the season - I am in a league where we do a draft when we put our teams together, so everyone's got different players - but they are not laughing now. I am 100 points clear at the top. 2-0

THURSDAY

Wolves v Southampton (17:30 GMT)

Premier League (14th) v Premier League (12th) Who did they beat? 4R: Chorley (NL) A 4R: Arsenal (PL) H 3R: Crystal Palace (PL) H 3R: Shrewsbury (L1) H

Wolves are slowly looking a better team, and their results have picked up too.

They are having a disappointing season in the Premier League, but they are not in danger of going down, so the FA Cup is maybe becoming more attractive to them than it was.

Southampton, meanwhile, are still on an awful run.

Saints knocked out Arsenal in round four but they have lost five in a row in the Premier League and are not playing very well either. This feels like a good time to face them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jack's prediction: Southampton are in really poor form and Wolves' is not much better, despite their win over us - which we kind of handed to them. They can both forget about their problems in the Premier League when they play this one though. I'm going for a James Ward-Prowse special to send Saints through. 0-1

Barnsley v Chelsea (20:00 GMT, live on BBC One and commentary on Radio 5 Live)

Championship (12th) Premier League (5th) Who did they beat? 4R: Norwich (C) H 4R: Luton (C) H 3R: Tranmere (L2) H 3R: Morecambe (L2) H

Thomas Tuchel has not lost any of his first four games as Chelsea boss and only conceded one goal - in Sunday's win over Sheffield United.

But he's not really had much of a test yet - Tottenham were terrible when they played them last week - and although Barnsley will make things difficult for the Blues, this is another game he will be expected to win.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jack's prediction: Tuchel has got Chelsea playing well already and I don't see any magic of the cup happening here. 1-3

Lawro and Jack were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do in round four of the FA Cup?

Lawro successfully picked the winner in 13 of the 16 ties, but without any exact scores.

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North got nine results right, including one exact score.