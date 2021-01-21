Teams have had to change in makeshift dressing rooms in the concourses of stands

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he has voiced concerns about the changing areas at "a couple of grounds", as it emerged clubs have been asked to review their Covid-19 protocols.

At a 42-club SPFL meeting last week, one club raised the issue of space given to visiting teams at stadiums.

The Joint Response Group responded by emailing clubs in the top two tiers to ask them to review what they provide.

"There are clubs that do it better than others," said McInnes.

"When we are in a dressing room, we have got to be socially distant. But there are a couple of grounds where the concerns are clear right from the outset and you are a bit nervous about that next Covid test.

"I have voiced my concerns about where the space isn't adequate, and where if we had a positive test then we would be in real danger of wiping out the majority of the squad."

On Monday, Celtic manager Neil Lennon claimed different clubs are interpreting the rules in different ways and criticised the size of the changing facilities at some stadiums.

St Johnstone challenged those suggestions after being named, and McInnes was keen to emphasis that he was not "telling tales or sticking clubs in".

"We learn from other clubs when we visit, and they can learn from us," he said. "It is just about trying to provide the safest environment and to keep the whole thing moving.

"It is great the authorities are now getting involved. The majority of clubs we have visited have been spot on but there are one or two who should be made to do it better."

Hibernian counterpart Jack Ross was also asked about the issue but said he had "been okay with everything".

"We've been in areas of stadiums that we normally wouldn't be in and it's the same here at Easter Road, where away teams are changing in the concourse underneath one of the stands," he said.

"There has been a variety of ways in which clubs have had to be creative to make sure they provide the necessary facilities."