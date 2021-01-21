Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jill Scott joined Manchester City from Everton in November 2013

Everton have signed Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott on loan until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old, who has won 149 caps for England, extended her contract with City in June 2020 but has only started twice in all competitions this season.

It is understood Scott wanted to go out on loan to boost her chances of appearing for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in July and August.

Boss Gareth Taylor said the club were "fully supportive" of Scott's decision.

"She's an important figure at Manchester City, but we understand her desire to play on a more regular basis this year and wish her well in that quest," Taylor said.

Scott joined City from Everton in 2013 and has won one Super League title and three Women's FA Cups.

Toffees boss Willie Kirk told the club website: external-link "Her achievements in the game are incredible, and that was recognised with her MBE in the 2020 New Year's Honours list.

"She is very excited to join us and I expect her to challenge and raise our standards, adding to the good work we are doing."

Jill Scott scored her first goal of the season in City's 7-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday