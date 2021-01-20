Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Birmingham-born Rekeem Harper made his West Brom debut against Bournemouth in August 2017

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Rekeem Harper on loan from Premier League side West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made two substitute appearances in the Premier League this season and scored in his other game against Harrogate in the Carabao Cup.

He became the second player born this century to play in the Premier League when he faced Bournemouth in 2017.

Harper was on loan at Blackburn Rovers in 2017, playing nine first-team games.

The England U17 and U19 international is available for selection for the Championship game at home to Coventry City on Saturday, 30 January.

