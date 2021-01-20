Last updated on .From the section National League

Concord Rangers reached the first round of the FA Cup this season, where they lost to League Two side Stevenage on penalties

The chairman of National League South side Concord Rangers says his team will not play again until concerns over the funding of elite non-league sides and Covid-19 testing are addressed.

National League sides are being offered loans by the government to continue to play behind closed doors.

Teams started the season thanks to £10m in grants from the government.

But clubs are worried about the financial implications of taking on loans to cover costs due to Covid-19.

Concord, who are 18th in National League South, are due to host Havant and Waterlooville on Saturday.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has offered a further £11m in loans to National League sides as part of their £300m emergency funding package for sports hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clubs met on Wednesday and were told that they would either have to take out loans or suspend their season.

Gate receipts are the biggest income stream for clubs in the fifth and sixth tiers of English football but they have not been able to welcome fans to their grounds since March.

"I have chaired our club for just over 20 years and during that time we have never borrowed a penny and we certainly would not be looking to start now," Antony Smith wrote on social media.

"My personal belief is that if we cannot get the DCMS decision overturned then the season should be suspended, and a decision made on null and void or points per game."