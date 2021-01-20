Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

George Williams made 174 appearances for MK Dons across two spells at the club

Bristol Rovers have signed MK Dons defender George Williams on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

Williams, 27, was set to be out of contract at the end of this season and moves to the Memorial Stadium to reunite with former boss Paul Tisdale.

Rovers have not disclosed the length of the versatile defender's contract.

"George's experience and understanding of this level will be a bonus for us, with a number of promotions on his CV," Rovers manager Tisdale said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.