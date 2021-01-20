Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alan Mahon oversaw Manchester City's Continental Cup defeat by Chelsea on Wednesday

Manchester City assistant Alan Mahon says they are "drawing a line" under an incident which saw four players from the WSL side test positive for Covid-19 after a trip to Dubai over Christmas.

The Women's Super League club gave permission for the trip but it is not known which players had coronavirus.

Manchester United and Arsenal also had players travel to the United Arab Emirates and subsequently apologised.

"It's been sorted in the club," Mahon said after Wednesday's loss to Chelsea.

"There has been the line drawn through it. We've gone past that now, and my concerns and thoughts going forward are [City's next match] Brighton. We've drawn a line through it now and that's it."

Manager Gareth Taylor was absent for City's extra-time Continental Cup quarter-final defeat by Chelsea having previously self-isolated at the weekend.

The match was put back by a week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases at the club, while City's WSL fixture against West Ham was also delayed.

At the time of the trip, Manchester was in Tier 3, meaning foreign travel was permitted but not advised by the government.

United boss Casey Stoney said she was "sincerely sorry" for giving her players permission to travel to Dubai over the festive period, with her apology coming after her side's WSL game at Everton was postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

Similarly, Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro said the three players who travelled had apologised after their match against Aston Villa had to be postponed when one of them tested positive.