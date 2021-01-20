Last updated on .From the section Wolves

William Jose has scored 62 goals in 170 appearances for Real Sociedad

Wolves are trying to complete a loan move for Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose.

The Brazilian, who has been at Sociedad since 2016, has scored six goals this season, including two in Wednesday's Copa del Rey win over Cordoba.

As he is not a regular starter, Sociedad are understood to be willing to do a deal.

Jose, 29, apologised to Sociedad fans external-link after a move to Tottenham fell through in January 2020.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to bring in a forward as uncertainty remains over Raul Jimenez's return.

The Mexican suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal on 29 November, since when Wolves have only won once in the Premier League and have slipped from sixth in the table to 14th.