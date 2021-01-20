Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Hearts
"I've been concerned about my position for a long time," says under-pressure Celtic manager Neil Lennon, who adds that there has been a lack of "balance" in coverage of the club's ailing campaign. (Daily Record)
Rangers target Fashion Sakala is rated a perfect fit for the Scottish Premiership leaders by former Hearts loanee Toby Sibbick, who played alongside the versatile forward during a spell at Belgian side Oostende. (Daily Record)
Rangers have ruled themselves out of making a pre-contract move for Preston defender Ben Davies. (PA via Scotsman)
Scottish football's Joint Response Group has written to every Premiership club after Celtic boss Neil Lennon complained about dressing-room Covid-19 protocols. (Scottish Sun)
Antwerp's problems are mounting ahead of their Europa League tie with Rangers as record signing Benson Manuel looks set to leave. (Daily Record)
St Johnstone close in on a new signing - and he might go straight into Saturday's Betfred Cup semi-final with Hibernian at Hampden. (Courier)
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson believes the Perth side have "shut the door" on Neil Lennon's claims concerning the club's adherence to coronavirus protocols. (Scottish Sun)
Walsall have rejected an approach from Hearts for striker Elijah Adebayo, with the 23-year-old out of contract in the summer. (Express & Star)
Forward Craig Wighton has been reassured of his short-term Hearts future after being omitted from Saturday's Championship win at Alloa. (Edinburgh Evening News)